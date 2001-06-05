Friday 22 November 2024

Zentaris IPO could be worth $213 million

5 June 2001

Germany's Degussa AG has priced the initial public offering of itsbiotechnology unit Zentaris at 11-14 euros each, which gives the latter a value of 198-252 million euros ($167.5-$213.2 million). The offering is part of Degussa's strategy to concentrate on its core chemicals business (Marketletter April 23), although the firm will retain 32% of Zentaris. 61% of the latter's shares will be offered publicly and the remainder has already been earmarked for two unnamed investors. Zentaris is due to list on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on June 18.

In the black in 2004?

Zentaris plans to invest 50% of its proceeds from the IPO in product development, and noted that it has eight products in clinical trials, including miltefosine for the treatment of visceral leishmaniasis. In the first quarter of 2001, Zentaris had sales of 3.5 million euros, up from 0.2 million euros a year earlier, while operating loss narrowed 37.5% to 5 million euros. Zentaris is expected to break even in 2004.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze