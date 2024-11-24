Sunday 24 November 2024

Zevra Therapeutics

An American biotech company focussed on rare disease therapeutics.

Zevra has produced a late-stage rare disease clinical pipeline and two partnered commercial products. 

Olpruva (sodium phenylbutyrate) is the company's lead candidate and was approved for the treatment of certain UCDs in December 2022. The drug is  an oral suspension and is a prescription medicine used along with certain therapies, including changes in diet, for the long-term management of adults and children weighing 44 pounds (20 kg) or greater and with a body surface area (BSA) of 1.2 m2 or greater, with UCDs, involving deficiencies of carbamylphosphate synthetase (CPS), ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC), or argininosuccinic acid synthetase (AS).

Latest Zevra Therapeutics News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 27
29 September 2024
Second historic Niemann-Pick disease nod from US FDA
25 September 2024
FDA approves first Niemann-Pick disease, type C treatment
20 September 2024
Two small rare disease firms agree to join forces
23 August 2024
More Zevra Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


