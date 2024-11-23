Zidovudine Trial Adds Nothing New

The use of Wellcome's Retrovir (zidovudine) at 500mg/day caused a significant delay in progression to AIDS or death in asymptomatic HIV-infected patients, according to an analysis of the AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG) 019 study presented at the 10th International AIDS conference in Yokohama, Japan.
However, the researchers note that "the durability of this benefit has not been determined," given that the analysis also also indicated a decreasing plac-ebo/zidovudine relative risk with duration of use, suggesting a nonpermanent effect.
Paul Volberding of the University of California comments that although a significant benefit can be observed, it does not appear to last longer than one or two years in most subjects. He adds that the results do not directly conflict with those of other clinical trials of zidovudine in asymptomatic or mildly-symptomatic HIV infection (such as the Concorde trial; Marketletters passim).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze