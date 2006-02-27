ZIOPHARM's ZIO-201 may have role in bone marrow transplant

ZIOPHARM Oncology has presented preclinical data at the 2006 Bone Marrow Transplant Meetings in Honolulu, USA, demonstrating that ZIO-201, the company's proprietary alkylating agent, may have a role in conditioning for bone marrow transplants. The data was presented by Lee Roy Morgan, Robert Peter Gale and colleagues.

Alkylators like cyclophosphamide and ifosfamide are widely used to prepare people for blood cell and bone marrow transplant. However, use of these drugs in high doses is complicated by substantial kidney, bladder and central nervous system toxicities because of the presence of certain metabolites. ZIO-201 is the active breakdown product of ifosfamide and therefore is not associated with the adverse effects from other metabolites generated from the metabolism of ifosfamide. Further protective measures, like mesna and intensive intravenous hydration, are not required.

ZIO-201 was active against a range of animal and human cancers in model systems. Moreover, it was active against cancers resistant to cyclophosphamide and/or ifosfamide. These data suggest a possible role for ZIO-201 in conditioning regimens for blood cell and bone marrow transplants.