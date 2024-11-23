Saturday 23 November 2024

Zoloft Becomes 2nd SSRI Cleared For Panic

22 July 1997

Pfizer's antidepressant Zoloft (sertraline) has become the secondselective serotonin reuptake inhibitor to be approved in the USA for panic disorder, after SmithKline Beecham's Paxil (paroxetine). The approved indication is "the treatment of panic disorder, with or without agoraphobia," and labeling is comparable to Paxil.

Other competitors are set to enter the market in the not too distant future. Eli Lilly is conducting Phase III trials of its best-selling SSRI Prozac (fluoxetine) in panic, to supplement its existing indications in depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder and bulimia. Solvay's Luvox (fluvoxamine), already approved for depression and OCD in the USA, is also in Phase III trials for panic. Finally, Wyeth-Ayerst is conducting mid-stage trials in panic disorder with its serotonin/noradrenaline reuptake inhibitor antidepressant Effexor (venlafaxine).

Zoloft also received new labeling saying that it is effective for the maintenance of depression for up to 52 weeks. The drug was approved for the treatment of depression in 1992, and for OCD in 1996.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze