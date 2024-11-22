ZOVIRAX/RETROVIR COMBO FOR AIDS?

Highlighted over the vacation period was encouraging news that Wellcome's antiviral Zovirax (aciclovir), taken in combination with Retrovir (zidovudine), significantly reduced mortality among cytomegalovirus (CMV) positive patients infected with the AIDS virus.

However, pending further investigation, it is not clear as to whether the success of the therapy is the result of a synergistic effect or an anti-herpes action of Zovirax in very ill, susceptible individuals. The hypothesis under investigation was based on evidence suggesting that CMV, a member of the herpes virus family, acts as a cofactor or trigger to activate HIV infection from its latent phase.

The news was released by Wellcome last week following completion of a two-year 300 patient double-blind UK, German, Australian study. While Zovirax was initially tried as a combatant to cytomegaloviral disease in HIV-positive patients, "snap-shot" analyses suggested that it had a positive effect on survival but not the proposed indication. During a year of treatment, 20% of AIDS patients receiving only Retrovir died, compared to only 10% of those receiving the combination.