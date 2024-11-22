1-Hour Treatment For H Pylori?

Researchers in Japan have developed a one-shot therapy for Helicobacter pylori eradication but it is unlikely to become popular on a wide basis. In this regimen, patients receive a combination of the proton pump inhibitor lansoprazole and pronase (to expose the bacteria in the gut), whereupon a balloon is passed down into the duodenum. The patients then receive high doses of a cocktail including amoxicillin, bismuth etc and "rolled" to ensure good exposure of the bacteria to the drugs.
Clearly, this regimen would be unsuitable for general use, but the researchers note that eradication has been achieved in 24 out of 25 patients (the one failure was apparently due to balloon failure). It may therefore have a role in particularly recalcitrant patients who do not respond to other eradication attempts.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze