10,000 Mexican Pharmacies Threatened

In Mexico, the often-repeated charge that at least 10,000 of thecountry's small neighborhood pharmacies might close has now been confirmed as a major threat that could occur in the coming months, reports the Marketletter's local correspondent. Local pharmacy associations, and the national pharmacy association, have now asserted that the situation has escalated to grave proportions.

This is due to the fact that, recently, the foreign distributors of pharmaceuticals have opened up a network of retail outlets, with these offering 35% - and even 40% - discounts in special limited promotions throughout the country. The Ministry of Commerce suggests that small and medium drug stores must face up to the challenge, but these smaller pharmacies maintain they are unable to offer even token 10%-15% discounts on drug prices.