10th International Conference on Bioengineering and Biotechnology

25 August 202427 August 2024
Barcelona, SpainAlimara Hotel Barcelona
ICBB 2024 aims to become the leading annual conference in fields related to bioengineering and biotechnology.

The goal of this biotechnology conference 2024 is to gather scholars from all over the world to present advances in the relevant fields and to foster an environment conducive to exchanging ideas and information. This biotechnology conference will also provide an ideal environment to develop new collaborations and meet experts on the fundamentals, applications, and products of the mentioned fields.

ICBB 2024 is a part of the NewTech congress and conference papers will be published in the NewTech Congress proceedings.

This Biotechnology conference proceedings will be published with an ISSN and ISBN, indexed in Scopus and Google Scholar, Semantic Scholar and archived permanently in Portico.



Today's issue

Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.




