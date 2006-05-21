11 UK animal rights activists arrested

Police in the UK have arrested 11 people in a crack-down on animal rights extremists in the west of the Midlands area. A spokesman for the West Mercia police insisted that the police raids on addresses in Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Shropshire, West Midlands and Worcestershire were unconnected with the series of letters addressed to UK-headquarted drug major - and global number two by sales - GlaxoSmithKline (see page 10). Seven women and four men were arrested and a number of computers, files and mobile telephones were taken by police for examination.