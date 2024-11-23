Saturday 23 November 2024

12.6% Growth Forecast For E Europe Pharma Market

12 February 1996

By the year 2000, pharmaceutical sales in the region of eastern Europe comprising Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, the Slovak Republic and the Ukraine will almost double in value to reach $6.23 billion, with Poland increasing its share to 43% of the seven countries' total, according to a new report (Eastern Europe - Prospects for the Pharmaceutical Industry) from IMS International's Pharma Strategy Group.

US dollar growth in pharmaceuticals over the 1994-2000 period in each of the markets is expected to be faster than Gross Domestic Product growth, with the exception of the Ukraine, the only market forecast to decline in size. Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Poland are all expected to show much higher growth rates than the regional average of 12.6% per annum over the forecast period.

The Czech Republic is expected to have the highest per capita sales in 2000 of $112, but the figure is still much lower than the European Union's average of around $190 in 1994. Although Poland remains the largest market in terms of US dollar sales, with the highest growth rate over the forecast period, per capita sales will still trail those of the Czech Republic and Hungary, at just $70 by 2000.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze