12.6% Growth Forecast For E Europe Pharma Market

By the year 2000, pharmaceutical sales in the region of eastern Europe comprising Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, the Slovak Republic and the Ukraine will almost double in value to reach $6.23 billion, with Poland increasing its share to 43% of the seven countries' total, according to a new report (Eastern Europe - Prospects for the Pharmaceutical Industry) from IMS International's Pharma Strategy Group.

US dollar growth in pharmaceuticals over the 1994-2000 period in each of the markets is expected to be faster than Gross Domestic Product growth, with the exception of the Ukraine, the only market forecast to decline in size. Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Poland are all expected to show much higher growth rates than the regional average of 12.6% per annum over the forecast period.

The Czech Republic is expected to have the highest per capita sales in 2000 of $112, but the figure is still much lower than the European Union's average of around $190 in 1994. Although Poland remains the largest market in terms of US dollar sales, with the highest growth rate over the forecast period, per capita sales will still trail those of the Czech Republic and Hungary, at just $70 by 2000.