$150,000 to Clinton from 'price-gouging' pharma

US Senator Hillary Clinton (Democrat, New York) ranks second in the country in terms of donations from the private health care and drug industries, despite once reportedly accusing the latter of "price-gouging" and "unconscionable profiteering."

According to the New York Times, among the 33 US Senators facing re-election in November, Sen Clinton has received $854,462 from the health care industry, behind only Sen Rick Santorum (Republican, Pennsylvania), on $977,354. Unlike the latter, who has trailed behind his main opponent throughout this year in opinion polling, Sen Clinton is the overwhelming favorite to win in her electoral contest. She is also viewed as the most likely person be the Democratic party's candidate for US President in two years time.

According to research carried out by the Washington DC-based Center for Responsive Politics, which was confirmed by the NY Times, Sen Clinton has so far received $150,600 from drugmakers alone. Of this amount, $10,500 allegedly comes from the US subsidiary of Swiss drug giant Roche and the firm's employees, as well as $7,770 from global behemoth Pfizer and its employees.