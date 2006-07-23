$150,000 to Clinton from 'price-gouging' pharma

US Senator Hillary Clinton (Democrat, New York) ranks second in the country in terms of donations from the private health care and drug industries, despite once reportedly accusing the latter of "price-gouging" and "unconscionable profiteering."
According to the New York Times, among the 33 US Senators facing re-election in November, Sen Clinton has received $854,462 from the health care industry, behind only Sen Rick Santorum (Republican, Pennsylvania), on $977,354. Unlike the latter, who has trailed behind his main opponent throughout this year in opinion polling, Sen Clinton is the overwhelming favorite to win in her electoral contest. She is also viewed as the most likely person be the Democratic party's candidate for US President in two years time.
According to research carried out by the Washington DC-based Center for Responsive Politics, which was confirmed by the NY Times, Sen Clinton has so far received $150,600 from drugmakers alone. Of this amount, $10,500 allegedly comes from the US subsidiary of Swiss drug giant Roche and the firm's employees, as well as $7,770 from global behemoth Pfizer and its employees.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze