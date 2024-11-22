1991 OUTSTANDING YEAR FOR AMERICAN HOME

New sales and earnings records were achieved in 1991 by American Home Products (Mar-ketletter January 20). The year was said to have been an outstanding one, in which steps were taken to strengthen key areas, and towards the introduction of new products and the formation of major joint ventures, said company chairman John Stafford in the group's annual report for that year.

Mr Stafford said that the acquisition of a majority stake in the US biotechnology concern, Genetics Institute, (Marketletter September 30, 1991) represents a quantum leap for AHP towards its goal of becoming a premier company in the field of biotechnology.

Some of AHP's key initiatives in 1991 were described as follows: to bring important therapeutic advances to the medical community; discover and develop innovative therapies; respond to increased interest in self-medication; feature safety and advanced technology in medical supplies and instrumentation; provide leadership in animal health care; and focus on foods for healthier living.