1995 Sales Expectations Lowered At Merck KGaA

Recently-floated German pharmaceutical company Merck KGaA has indicated that it now expects sales for 1995 as a whole to be around 6.2 billion Deutschemarks ($4.3 billion), instead of the previous forecast of 6.5 billion marks. Analysts have been cautious in their reaction to the cut.
In the UK, analysts at Goldman Sachs cut their 1995 forecasts in line with Merck's expectations. They are rating Merck KGaA shares as underperformers on valuation grounds.
From an initial public offering value of 54 marks, the share price has moved up to between 61 and 62 marks. The GS analysts say that they consider the shares to be 10% overvalued at these levels.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze