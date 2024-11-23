1997 "A Year Of Hope" For Indian Industry

India's 90 billion rupee ($2.5 billion) pharmaceutical industry sees1996 as a year of unfulfilled promises by the government, but looks to 1997 with hope and the expectation of faster growth, says D Bhadury, president of the Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India.
"Cumbersome procedures" still continue to plague the industry, he said; for example, 19 bulk drugs have been put under price control although they do not meet the government's own selective norms for price controls. It is expected, he said, that the present three-tier price control system will be re-examined and a simpler, more cost-effective model will be introduced.
In order to plan for the future and take up fresh proposals, the industry needs a reasonably stable regulatory environment, he said. As long as the "sword of Damocles" of the Drug Price Equalization Account hangs over the industry, he said, it will be restricted from growing to its full potential. Nevertheless, the industry "is poised for growth at a rapid pace."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze