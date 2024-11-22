1st Launch For Ono's Pranlukast; In Japan

Ono Pharmaceutical has launched Onon Cap (pranlukast hydrate), a leukotriene antagonist, in Japan for the treatment of bronchial asthma. This is the first drug in this class to be launched anywhere in the world.
Ono notes that pranlukast improves airway inflammation, constriction and hypersensitivity, and provides marked improvement in lung function. Current guidelines for the management of asthma recommend the early addition of anti-inflammatory agents to bronchodilators. Sustained use of inhaled steroidal therapies and cromone agents are effective, but they can sometimes take several weeks to act. It is hoped that leukotriene antagonists may offer a new, quick means of preventing inflammation-mediated decline in lung function, because orally-active therapies represent a new approach to the management of the disease.
Other firms active in this area include Zeneca with Accolate (zafirlukast; filed), Abbott with Leutrol (zileuton; filed), and Merck & Co with Singulair (MK-476; Phase III). SmithKline Beecham is developing pranlukast outside Japan.
