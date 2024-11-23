1st Launches For Novartis' Exelon And CoDiovan

Novartis' second-generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor Exelon(rivastigmin; formerly ENA-713) has now been launched in its first market, Switzerland, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.
Exelon joins Pfizer and Eisai's once-daily competitor Aricept (donepezil), and an earlier drug, Warner-Lambert's Cognex (tacrine) which has never been widely used due to tolerability problems and is no longer promoted.
Flat Daily Price Exelon has been made available in 1mg, 1.5mg, 3mg, 4.5mg and 6mg tablet forms, which all carry a public price of 111.35 Swiss francs ($80.23) for 28 tablets, 196 francs for 56 and 378 francs for 112. This translates to a flat price of 6.76 francs per day for all patients, regardless of the dose needed. Patients prescribed the drug should begin with a 3mg dosage (1.5mg twice-daily), and based on tolerability be titrated upwards to a maximum of 12mg per day (6mg/twice-daily). Dose increases should not be implemented less than two weeks apart, according to the company.
