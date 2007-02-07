48th GIRP AGM dominated by DTP prospect, the need for security and added value

The European Association of Pharmaceutical Full-line Wholesalers (GIRP) considers its two major threats are the loss of public service obligations in favor of direct-to-pharmacy distribution by some drugmakers and counterfeiting. At its 48th annual general meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, the umbrella organization of pharmaceutical full-line wholesalers in Europe assembled nearly 150 delegates and observers from 31 European countries for discussions on the theme: From the Supply Chain to the Value Chain - Boosting the Value Added Service for our Supply Partners.

Rene Jenny, the newly-re-elected president, opened the event by highlighting the priorities for his second two-year term: promoting better access to all registered drugs; the fight against counterfeiting; working to advance moves towards a single market for medicines in the European Union; and better communication including trust building among supply-chain partners (Marketletter June 25). Mr Jenny also promised continuity for the promotion and protection of the vital public service role and function of drug wholesalers, which he described as "the major invisible contributor to health care in Europe." He added that "most of our activities, while public services in nature, takes place behind the scenes." A problem for the sector is that, as a result of its behind-the-scenes efficiency, public awareness of the important function provided by wholesalers goes unrecognized.

Christian Siebert, the Head of the European Commission Directorate General for Enterprise and Industry's Unit F5: Competitiveness in the Pharmaceuticals Industry and Biotechnology, gave an overview of the Pharmaceutical Forum. His presentation provided pointers to the work of the Forum, which is due to complete its work in 2008 during the Slovenian presidency of the EU.