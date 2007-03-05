$575M shortfall in polio eradication funding

The World Health Organization and other partners in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative have discussed the problems of eradicating indigenous wild polio virus, which survives in only four countries. 10 other countries are experiencing outbreaks caused by the importation of the virus from Afghanistan, India, Nigeria and Pakistan (Marketletter February 26).
The GPEI held a consultation at the WHO's headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, at the end of February to discuss the shortfall of $575.0 million in the 2007-2008 funding period. According to the WHO, $60.0 million is required by April this year. In addition to the GPEI's partners, each of the four countries with indigenous polio virus sent representatives from their respective Ministries of Health and Finance, as well as major donors, political organizations and technical experts. The WHO also welcomed the presence of special advisers to three of the four targeted countries as a sign of the importance attached to polio eradication by the affected governments.
Polio eradication campaign faces curtailment
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze