A Changing World Pharmaceutical Market

Worldwide, the pharmaceutical market in 1994 was valued by Euromonitor at around $259 billion at manufacturers' selling prices, with prescription drugs representing $222 billion sales and over-the-counter medicines $37 billion.

As far as prescription drugs alone are concerned, turnover increased by 40.5% between 1990 and 1994, with North America continuing to hold the leading share. The three major regions - North America (31%), Japan (23%) and Europe (29%) - dominate the world market, with a combined 83% share of total sales. Latin America follows with 6%, leaving just 11% for the rest of the world.

Rx Sales By Category Category % Market Share Cardiovasculars 21% Anti-infectives 15% Gastrointestinals 14% Central nervous system 9% Respiratory 6% Musculoskeletal 5% Anticancer agents 5% Endocrine system 5% Dermatologicals 4% Others 16% Source: Euromonitor