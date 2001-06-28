A "wealth of opportunity" for drug delivery firms

When addressed too late in the development process, drug delivery canpresent an insurmountable hurdle to the successful development of a drug candidate, according to Emerging Delivery Systems for Biopharmaceuticals, a new report from Decision Resources.
Major pharmaceutical companies are increasingly looking to drug delivery firms to develop new systems to ensure successful launches of the next generation of large-molecule drugs, says the report which examines the following delivery systems: micro and nonoparticles; liposomes and emulsions; pegylation technology; buccal, nasal, pulmonary and transdermqal delivery, and cell therapy.
Recent innovations in drug delivery technology will optimize the use of large-molecule drugs over the next decade, says DR, adding that drug delivery companies can anticipate a weatlh of business opportunity as they work to accomodate and optimize the rapid developent of drugs based on proteins, peptides and oligonucleotides.
