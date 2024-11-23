AACR Meeting: ImmunoGen's hN901-DM1

- ImmunoGen has reported that preclinical studies with its "humanized"antibody, hN901-DM1, have shown that, at a dose of 300mcg/kg/day for five days, the drug completely eliminated human small-cell lung cancer tumors transplanted into mice, with no tumor recurrence for 200 days. In contrast, treatment with cisplatin and etoposide, as monotherapies and in combination, only briefly delayed tumor growth, even at the maximum tolerated doses. As reported briefly last week (Marketletter April 14), hN901 works by binding specifically with the CD56 marker expressed on all SCLC cells to deliver the maytansinoid drug DM1, which ImmunoGen reports is 100 times more potent than conventional chemotherapeutic agents, directly to the tumor site. The company says that it plans to begin clinical trials with the drug in 1998.
