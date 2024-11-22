AAFA Cites Cromolyn Misuse Potential

The Allergy Foundation of America has registered its opposition with the US Food and Drug Administration over the possible switch to over-the-counter status for Fisons' Intal (cromolyn sodium), due to the potential of inappropriate use leading to life-threatening situations without the intervention of a doctor.

The AAFA said that although it has been demonstrated that the drug is extremely safe, without physician intervention patients may not understand the preventative quality of the drug and may substitute the metered dose inhaler form of Intal for a bronchodilator to relieve symptoms of acute asthma. Physician and patient education is essential for its correct use, the AAFA added.

The AAFA also opposed switching of beta2 agonists, noting that studies have shown a rise in uncontrolled asthma and an increased risk of death by two-to-six fold with the use of two or more MDI units/month.