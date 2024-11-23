AAHP On Clinton Plan For Medicare HMOs

The American Association of Health Plans has criticized the Clintonadministration's proposed $34 billion cut in payments to Medicare health maintenance organizations (see page 15). AAHP president Karen Ignagni says that neither of the Clinton goals of modernizing Medicare and protecting beneficiaries can be met without adequate payment.
The proposed budget cuts target the 12% of Medicare beneficiaries who receive HMO care disproportionately; these seniors face a third of the cuts, she said. Also, the cuts will reduce the extra benefits provided by Medicare HMOs, raise out-of-pocket costs and ultimately mean fewer plan choices for seniors. The AAHP also challenges the view that seniors enrolled in health plans are younger and healthier. Studies cited by the Health Care Financing Administration showing favorable risk selection in the Medicare HMO program are based on out-of-date information and do not reflect important changes in the Medicare HMO program, it says.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze