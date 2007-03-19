Abbott accused of Thailand patient boycott to defend patents

US drug major Abbott Laboratories has taken the counter-offensive in its dispute with the military-imposed government of Thailand over the complusory licensing of antiretroviral drug Kaletra (lopinavir; Marketletters passim). The Wall Street Journal reports that the firm has decided to suspend the launch of new products in the Asian country until the issue of its existing intellectual property rights are resolved.

Describing the move by Abbott as an "unusual tactic," the WSJ, which has supported drugmakers in their complaints against the Thai regime for seizing drug patents, noted that the action "puts Abbott in the awkward position of refusing to sell drugs for sick people in Thailand in order to protest the actions of the country's government."

Non-governmental organizations and activist groups had supported the Thai government's compulsory licensing stance, claiming that it was justified in order to ensure access to poorer patients. Not surprisingly, many have responded negatively to the Abbott decision. The reaction of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which describes itself as the largest USA-based HIV/AIDS healthcare, prevention and education provider, was one of "horror" at the "cold-hearted move [which] punishes poor people in need" and "underscores [the] drug company's greed." Paul Cawthorne, the Thailand head of Medecins Sans Frontieres/Doctors Without Borders, told the WSJ: "I'm actually lost for words, if they really are going to do this." He added: "for me, it's just evil. It's appalling."