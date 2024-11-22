Abbott Files For H pylori Eradication

Abbott Laboratories has filed a Supplemental New Drug Application in the USA for the use of its clarithromycin antibiotic in combination with Astra/Merck's proton pump inhibitor Prilosec (omeprazole) to eradicate Helicobacter pylori and prevent peptic ulcer recurrence.

In most clinical trials of the combination, a 28-day dosing regimen comprising 500mg clarithromycin tid plus 40mg/day omeprazole for days one to 14 was used, followed by 20mg/day omeprazole for the remainder of the course. Eradication rates of over 70% have been achieved.