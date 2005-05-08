Abbott files sNDA for Kaletra tablets

Abbott has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration seeking clearance to market a new, more convenient tablet formulation of its HIV therapy, the protease inhibitor Kaletra (lopinavir/ritonavir).
The tablet form was developed using a proprietary novel melt-extrusion technology which enables patients to take less tablets per dose under their therapy regimen, the company noted. Furthermore, the tablet does not require refrigeration, as opposed to the current soft-gel capsule version.
