Abbott Laboratories suspended from ABPI

The UK's Association of British Pharmaceutical Industries has suspended one of its members, Abbott Laboratories, for a period of at least six months. The move was described by Vincent Lawton, ABPI president, as "a sanction we have not needed to apply for many years."

Abbott was originally accused in 2004 of breaching the ABPI's guidelines for offering hospitality to medical professionals, following an anonymous tip-off. A new version of the ABPI code of practice came into force in January this year.

The ABPI board of management decided to suspend Abbott, although there was recognition that the UK-based firm had made a number of changes since the breaches of conduct.