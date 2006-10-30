Abbott Labs' 3rd-qtr earnings up 5.2% to $716M, on 52% Humira sales hike

US health care major Abbott Laboratories says that its net earnings for the third quarter 2006 were $716.0 million, or $0.46 per share, up 5.2% on the comparable period in 2005. The firm said that the increase was largely as a result of improved product sales, citing its anti-tumor necrosis factor therapy Humira (adalimumab), which achieved growth of 51.8% to $541.0 million in the quarter, as a key performer.

The company added that the quarter had also seen a favorable adjustment to its tax expenditure of $133.0 million, or $0.09 per share, as a result of the resolution of the prior years' tax audits.

Net sales up 3.5% to $5.57 billion