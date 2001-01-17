Abbott net income climbs 13.9% for 2000

Abbott Laboratories has recorded a 13.9% rise in net income for 2000 to$2.79 billion, while worldwide sales for the year were $13.75 billion, an increase of 4.3%, though the company noted that the strong dollar knocked 2% off the total. The group ended the year well, with fourth quarter sales rising 6.8% to $3.71 billion, or 10.1% excluding the impact of the strong dollar. For the full year, turnover at TAP Pharmaceutical, Abbott's joint venture with Takeda of Japan, increased 20.9% to $3.54 billion.
Miles White, Abbott's chief executive, said that the company had delivered financially in line with its commitments, "despite a challenging foreign exchange environment." He expressed his enthusiasm for Abbott's new combination HIV treatment Kaletra (lopinavir plus ritonavir; formerly ABT-378r), which received earlier-than-expected approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (Marketletter September 25, 2000) and highlighted the firm's forthcoming $6.9 billion acquistion of BASF's pharmaceutical operations (Marketletter January 1 & 8). The purchase increases Abbott's R&D spending capacity by around $300 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze