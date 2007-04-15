Abbott opens Humira plant in Puerto Rico

US health care major Abbott Laboratories has opened a new state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico to support the long-term supply of its leading biologic agent, Humira (adalimumab), and other future biologics. The new facility, Abbott Biotechnology Limited, received Food and Drug Administration approval in February to commercially produce Humira for the US market.
ABL is now the main production facility for Humira, the only fully-human monoclonal antibody approved for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis in the USA and Europe. The drug is also approved in the USA to treat Crohn's disease.
According to Abbott, this new plant has significantly more production capacity than the other manufacturing facility for the agent, the Abbott Bioresearch Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, USA, which will now serve as a supporting production facility for Humira and will focus on Abbott's biologics R&D portfolio.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze