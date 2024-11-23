Abbott Partners Metabolex In Diabetes Research

Abbott Laboratories has signed two new worldwide R&D licensingagreements with Metabolex Inc of Hayward, California, USA, aimed at the discovery and development of drugs to treat diabetes and nutritional products for patients with the disease.
The drug development collaboration focuses on Metabolex' intracellular Glucose Transport Signal Transduction pathway and insulin resistance program. Under the terms of the deal, Metabolex is responsible for identifying molecular targets involved in the mechanism of insulin resistance and developing screening assays based on them. These will be used by Abbott for high-throughput screening. Both firms will evaluate potential compounds.
Abbott holds exclusive worldwide rights for compounds coming from the research, and will be responsible for preclinical and clinical development of any drug leads emerging. Metabolex, in which Abbott has made a $4 million equity investment, will receive milestone and royalty payments on eventual product sales.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze