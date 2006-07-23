Abbott's HBV blood test cleared by US FDA

US health care major Abbott Laboratories has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its PRISM test for the hepatitis B virus surface antigen and its PRISM HBsAg confirmatory test, which can be used by laboratory technicians to screen donated blood for the deadly liver virus
Used in more than 30 countries, the PRISM system was recently approved for use in the USA with its first hepatitis B test, PRISM HBcore, introduced in October. Additional hepatitis and retrovirus screening tests are currently under FDA review.
According to the American Association of Blood Banks, eight million volunteers donate about 15 million units of whole blood each year and every unit of blood is tested for infectious diseases including hepatitis, HIV and other retroviruses.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze