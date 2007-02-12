Abbott's Humira effective as psoriasis therapy

USA-based health care major Abbott Laboratories says that new data, presented at the American Academy of Dermatology meeting, demonstrates that psoriasis sufferers treated with its drug Humira (adalimumab) experienced a significant reduction in symptoms.
The results of the REVEAL study, a Phase III program that assessed the product's safety and efficacy in 1,200 patients with moderate-to-severe forms of the condition, showed that 71% of subjects achieved a 75% improvement in psoriasis area and severity index score (PASI-75), compared with 6.5% of those who received placebo. In addition, the firm reported that nearly half (45%) of the treated patients achieved PASI-90, versus only 1.8% of the placebo group.
Abbott said that the findings, in combination with those derived from earlier assessments, including the European CHAMPION study which showed the drug brought about statistically superior symptom improvements when compared with methotrexate (Marketletter October 16, 2006), will form the basis of a regulatory submission to the Food and Drug Administration in the next few months.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze