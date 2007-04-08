Abbott seeks approval for Humira in psoriasis

USA-based health care major Abbott Laboratories says that it has filed a supplemental Biologics License Application with the Food and Drug Administration, as well as a Type II Variation with the European Medicines Agency (EMEA), requesting approval to sell Humira (adalimumab) as a treatment for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.
Currently, the drug is cleared by the EMEA and the FDA for the treatment of a range of immune-mediated diseases, including rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis (Marketletters passim). Psoriasis is a non-contagious chronic autoimmune disease that is characterized by the development of red lesions, or plaques. The condition is thought to affect around 125 million people worldwide.
Impressive results in pivotal Ph III studies
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze