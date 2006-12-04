ABPI praises pharma CSR at UK award

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry has praised Switzerland-based drug major, Novartis, for winning the Corporate Social Responsibility award at the Scrip Pharmaceutical Awards ceremony held in London. The award was sponsored by the ABPI in order to ensure greater recognition of the drug industry's efforts to provide access to drugs in developing countries.

According to the ABPI, Novartis contributed over L360.0 million ($697.1 million) and reached 6.5 million patients via access-to-medicines projects around the world in 2005. Richard Barker, the ABPI's director general, who presented the award, said: "Novartis has provided an outstanding example of how the pharmaceutical industry can drive real change in global health. The ABPI feels strongly that it is a core part of our mission to save and improve lives to ensure that the poorest are not left behind."

Dr Barker added that "overall, the industry has provided more than L2.5 billion in assistance to the developing world since 2000 - this is a record of which we can be proud."