ABPI Sets Up PPRS Task Force

the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry has set up a task force to review the options that may be discussed when the Pharmaceutical price Regulation Scheme comes up for review. The current version of the Scheme began in October 1993 and is due to operate at least until October 1998.
The task force will be chaired by Vince Lawton, managing director of Merck Sharp & Dohme UK Ltd, and will produce an interim report by end-1996, with a full report expected before end-1997.
......And Tells Labour Party: "No Surprises" Meantime, ABPI director-general Trevor Jones has said that there should be no "surprises" in the industry's relationship with the government.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze