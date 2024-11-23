ABPI Sets Up PPRS Task Force

the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry has set up a task force to review the options that may be discussed when the Pharmaceutical price Regulation Scheme comes up for review. The current version of the Scheme began in October 1993 and is due to operate at least until October 1998.

The task force will be chaired by Vince Lawton, managing director of Merck Sharp & Dohme UK Ltd, and will produce an interim report by end-1996, with a full report expected before end-1997.

......And Tells Labour Party: "No Surprises" Meantime, ABPI director-general Trevor Jones has said that there should be no "surprises" in the industry's relationship with the government.