Accentia amends license deal with Mayo

Florida, USA-based Accentia Biopharmaceuticals has signed an amendment to its license with the Mayo Foundation for Medical Research and Education (Mayo Clinic). This grants the firm an exclusive worldwide license to all non-prescription (over-the-counter ) products that are intended to treat symptoms associated with chronic sinusitis by suppressing non-invasive, or "saprophytic," fungi in the mucus of patients. The amendment also grants Accentia the right to proceed with commercialization of a first product.
Accentia previously obtained a worldwide exclusive license from the Mayo Clinic for SinuNase, whose active ingredient is the prescription antifungal amphotericin B. The company is developing SinuNase as a prescription intranasal formulation for moderate-to-severe cases of CS. Under an Investigational New Drug Application, Accentia received fast track status for SinuNase from the Food and Drug Administration and is in the process of commencing Phase III clinical trials in patients with CS refractory to surgery.
