Acquisitions by Spain's Ferrer and Rubio

The Spanish pharmaceutical group Ferrer has acquired Gelos, a company with forecast annual sales for 2007 of 26.0 million euros ($37.5 million). The enterprise makes Gelocatil (codeine and paracetamol), the second best-selling over-the-counter analgesic in Spain, and has a production unit with an annual capacity of 600 million units. Financial terms were not disclosed.
An acquisition has also been completed by Rubio, with the purchase of Portugal's Pharmout, which markets and distributes drug products - both its own and licensed-in drugs. Sales last year reached 6.0 million euros. Rubio specializes in drugs for the treatment of low-incidence diseases including hyperactivity and attention deficit.
Grifols' investment plans
