Adherex and Shire terminate alliance

Adherex Technologies and Shire Pharmaceuticals have terminated theiragreement, which was signed last year, to develop Adherex's cancer treatment exherin. Under the terms of the deal, both companies were to share revenues when the product reached the market, but the former was obliged to match Shire in development costs which John Brooks, the firm's chief executive, said it might not be able to afford. Adherex is now seeking a partner for a revised agreement in which it will not have to have to match the pace of spending of its collaborator.