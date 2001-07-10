Adolor starts 2nd Ph III trial of ADL 8-2698

Adolor Corp has started enrollment in a Phase III clinical trial of ADL8-2698, an investigational drug designed to help relieve bowel dysfunction in patients taking opioid narcotics for chronic pain. The compound recently started Phase III testing in patients with post-operative ileus.
ADL 8-2698 is an orally-active, small-molecule opioid receptor antagonist that works locally in the gastrointestinal tract. It does not cross the blood brain barrier or block the analgesic effects of opioid narcotics and, as such, is the first entry in a new class of peripherally-acting opioid blockers.
