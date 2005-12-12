Advanced Medical Institute expands New Zealand operations

Advanced Medical Institute, a provider of treatments for erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation based in Australia, has expanded its New Zealand operations, says chief executive Jack Vaisman.

Through AMI Australia, it began providing treatment programs in the New Zealand market on July 15. However, the company has now formed a separate, wholly-owned subsidiary, Advanced Medical Institute (NZ) Ltd for the purpose of carrying on business in that country. It has also opened its first New Zealand clinic in Auckland, the country's largest city, and has arranged for two of the group's fully New Zealand-licensed doctors to relocate to Auckland.