Advexin shows activity in numerous cancer indications

USA-based biopharmaceutical company Introgen Therapeutics says that data from several studies of its anticancer agent Advexin p53 demonstrate its oncological activity. The drug is being assessed as a treatment for cancer of the head and neck, in addition to cancer of the lung, breast and esophagus.

The results, which were presented at the annual meeting of the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy in Japan, build on previous findings that indicated that Advexin elicited a high response rate in cancers of the head and neck, as measured using biomarkers linked to improved prognosis. In August, the firm said it had reached an agreement with the US Food and Drug Administration which would allow it to assess the drug's efficacy via biomarkers in future clinical trials. The company added that it planned to begin Phase III trials in the next few months.