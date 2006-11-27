Friday 22 November 2024

Advinus/Merck & Co sign $74M R&D accord

27 November 2006

Bangalore, India-based Advinus Therapeutics and US drug major Merck & Co have formed a drug discovery and clinical development collaboration in the area of metabolic disorders. The companies will work together to develop clinically-validated drug candidates for metabolic disorders, with Merck retaining the right to advance the most promising of these into late-stage clinical trials.

Under the terms of the deal, Advinus will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and could potentially get milestones of up to $74.5 million for each target included in the accord, as well as royalties on the sales of any resulting products. The collaboration will begin with two target programs, but could expand to include others over time, the firms noted.

Advinus is Merck's first Indian partner. The company is just 18 months old but already has a work force of 65 scientists and, as a result of the Merck deal, will increase its research staff three-fold to 150 scientists. Advinus stressed that it is solely focused on pharmaceutical R&D with no concerns in generics or active pharmaceutical ingredients.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze