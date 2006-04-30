AEterna's Cetrotide cleared for IVF in Japan

Canadian drugmaker AEterna Zentaris' luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) antagonist for in vitro fertilization, Cetrotide (cetrorelix), has been cleared for marketing in Japan.
The agent will be manufactured and marketed by AEterna's local partners' Nippon Kayaku and Shionogi. Cetrotide's approval triggered an undisclosed milestone payment from the two companies, which expect to launch it by the end of the year.
Quebec City-headquartered AEterna noted that Cetrotide, which is administered to women to prevent premature ovulation in order to increase fertility success rate, was the first LHRH antagonist treatment approved for IVF. The agent is currently marketed worldwide by Switzerland's Serono, for all territories except Japan, netting the Canadian drugmaker annual licensing revenues of $20.0 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze