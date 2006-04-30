AEterna's Cetrotide cleared for IVF in Japan

Canadian drugmaker AEterna Zentaris' luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) antagonist for in vitro fertilization, Cetrotide (cetrorelix), has been cleared for marketing in Japan.

The agent will be manufactured and marketed by AEterna's local partners' Nippon Kayaku and Shionogi. Cetrotide's approval triggered an undisclosed milestone payment from the two companies, which expect to launch it by the end of the year.

Quebec City-headquartered AEterna noted that Cetrotide, which is administered to women to prevent premature ovulation in order to increase fertility success rate, was the first LHRH antagonist treatment approved for IVF. The agent is currently marketed worldwide by Switzerland's Serono, for all territories except Japan, netting the Canadian drugmaker annual licensing revenues of $20.0 million.