AEterna To Begin Ph I/II Trials With Neovastat

- AEterna Laboratories is to begin Phase I/II clinical trials with its angiogenesis inhibitor Neovastat, previously code-named AE-941, in lung, prostate and breast cancer. The trials will be conducted in Canada following the evaluation of its Investigational New Drug application by the Health Protection Branch last September. Patients refractory to standard therapies will be evaluated for the safety, tolerability and efficacy of the drug over 10 to 12 months, having received the drug for 12 weeks. In animal studies no significant toxicity was noted.
