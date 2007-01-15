Affinium awarded $4.8M US biodefence research contract

Affinium Pharmaceuticals of Canada has executed a two-year $4.8 million research contract with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, an agency of the US Department of Defense. The contract will fund preclinical studies of selected compounds from Affinium's fatty acid biosynthesis inhibitor portfolio that have demonstrated potential as therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by serious pathogens including Francisella tularensis, a potential biological warfare and bioterrorism agent. This DTRA contract builds on Affinium's previous successful research into the inhibition of Francisella tularensis conducted with the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
"Our partnership with DTRA and the DoD serves as validation of Affinium's portfolio of potent oral antibacterial therapeutics," said Nachum Kaplan, vice president microbiology of Affinium. "We believe that through this contract we will continue to demonstrate the high efficacy and desired pharmacokinetics of this new class of antibiotics," he added.
Under the contract, Affinium will investigate the properties of a select group of its proprietary compounds. Following these initial investigations, Affinium and its partners will conduct microdosing studies to characterize the compounds' human pharmacokinetic properties and select a lead development candidate to undergo IND-enabling preclinical development as an oral tularemia therapeutic.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze