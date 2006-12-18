Friday 22 November 2024

AFORRD study recommends statins for primary diabetes care

18 December 2006

Results from a UK study conducted by Oxford University have shown that patients not considered by their physicians to be at high enough risk for statin therapy benefit significantly from intensive lipid lowering. Data from the AFORRD study, which were presented at the 19th world congress of the International Diabetes Federation, held in Cape Town, South Africa, was a real-world primary-care study of 800 people with type 2 diabetes. Despite recruiting patients not considered to be at high enough CVD risk to warrant statin treatment by their family doctor, it was found that 74% of the study population were actually at high estimated CVD risk (>20% over 10 years), and 94% were at moderate-to-high risk (>10% over 10 years).

In these patients, lipid lowering with 20mg of Pfizer's Lipitor (atorvastatin) reduced low-density lipoprotein cholesterol to equal to or less than 2.6mmol/l in 91% of patients (mean 1.8mmol/l) and significantly reduced the estimated 10-year CVD risk 22% (absolute risk reduction 6.7%).

"The study shows that the majority of people with type 2 diabetes in primary care are at higher cardiovascular risk than previously thought," said Andrew Neil, the study's co-principal investigator. "The new guidelines from the Joint British Societies recommend statin treatment for the majority of people with type 2 diabetes, treating to a LDL-cholesterol target of 2mmol/l. However, this advice was based on outcomes trials which recruited patients mainly in secondary care and who were at enhanced CVD risk. AFORRD shows that intensive lipid lowering for most people with diabetes is the right approach for primary care too," he added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze