AHP's Effexor approvable for new uses

American Home Products has received an approvable letter from the USFood and Drug Administration for its antidepressant Effexor (venlafaxine) in the prevention of depression relapse and recurrence. The drug is already approved for the treatment of depression in the USA. Final agency approval for the new indications depend on resolving certain outstanding matters such as revisions to the drug's label. The Effexor range of antidepressants is a key growth driver at AHP, with first-quarter sales up 14% to $208 million (Marketletter April 30).