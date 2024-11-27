AI in Drug Discovery Conference

Wednesday 27 November 2024

Today's issue

Alector AL002 INVOKE-2 Phase II Alzheimer’s trial misses goal
Biotechnology
Alector AL002 INVOKE-2 Phase II Alzheimer’s trial misses goal
27 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka submits NDA in Japan for bempedoic acid
27 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eckert & Ziegler gains European approval for Theralugand
27 November 2024
Biotechnology
PTC halts development of ALS drug after trial miss
27 November 2024
Biotechnology
More than $11 billion at stake in Arrowhead and Sarepta deal
26 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Roche CEO named as new president of IFPMA
26 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Positive Phase III data in narcolepsy from Axsome
26 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.




